Home / Tennis / Australian Open mixed doubles match gets delayed by 10-minute argument between players, umpire - WATCH

Australian Open mixed doubles match gets delayed by 10-minute argument between players, umpire - WATCH

The incident took place just in the second game of the first set when Mattek-Sands challenged a call from the umpire, only to see the play being continued.

Jan 26, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tennis players indulge in over 10 minute argument.
Tennis players indulge in over 10 minute argument.(Twitter/Ben Rothenberg)
         

The Australian Open mixed double’s encounter between the number one seeded pair of Marcelo Melo and Barbora Strycova and American duo Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray (brother of Andy Murray) turned into a topic of discussion on the social media after the players indulged in an argument for over 10 minutes, causing a delay in play. The incident took place just in the second game of the first set when Mattek-Sands challenged a call from the umpire, only to see the play being continued.

Melo and Strycova, who is known for her on-field outbursts, lost the point, argued with the umpire that Mattek-Sands call proved to be a hindrance. The umpire agreed with Strycova, and awarded the top-seed the point.  

The decision did not sit down well with Mattek-Sands and Murray, who started arguing with the umpire. It prompted their opposition pair to join in the argument, and all four players started exchanging heated words. All the four players were seen yelling at each other’s faces.  

 

A tournament official eventually stepped out on the field, but could not break the argument, which lasted for over 10 minutes. The argument went for so long that at one point, two of the players sat down. Eventually, the umpire gave the opportunity to the USA pair to challenge the original call, which revaled that the ball had landed out.

Mattek-Sands and Murray went on to win the encounter after a thrilling tie-breaker 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7) to knock out the top pair.

