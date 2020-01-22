e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tennis / Australian Open: Sania Mirza pulls out of mixed doubles due to injury

Australian Open: Sania Mirza pulls out of mixed doubles due to injury

On Thursday, Mirza, who won the doubles title in Hobart International, will team up with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine for the Australia Open.

tennis Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
File image of Sania Mirza.
File image of Sania Mirza.(Getty Images)
         

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza on Wednesday pulled out of the Australian Open mixed doubles due to a calf injury. Mirza was supposed to partner compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

Mirza will, however, play in the women’s doubles event.

On Thursday, Mirza, who won the doubles title in Hobart International, will team up with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine for the Australia Open.

The duo will face Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu in their women’s doubles first round clash.

“It’s unfortunate that this niggling injury got aggravated in the Hobart final just as I was getting to the top of my game. It is a lot better now and I intend to give it my best shot in doubles. It’s disappointing to miss out on the chance to partner Rohan in mixed,” Mirza was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News