Home / Tennis / ‘Class act’ - Rafael Nadal expresses gratitude to Novak Djokovic for contributing to coronavirus campaign

‘Class act’ - Rafael Nadal expresses gratitude to Novak Djokovic for contributing to coronavirus campaign

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic all over the world, the Spanish tennis star Nadal stared a campaign to help out medical authorities with financial aid.

tennis Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Time, New Delhi
Rafael Nadal with Novak Djokovic.
Rafael Nadal with Novak Djokovic.(Rafael Nadal/Twitter)
         

On a tennis court, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are rivals. But off the court, the two share great camaraderie. A recent gesture from the Serbian tennis star led to Nadal expressing his gratitude on social media. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic all over the world, the Spanish tennis star Nadal stared a campaign to help out medical authorities with financial aid.

Now, Djokovic has donated to Nadal’s campaign. In a tweet on Saturday, Nadal expressed his gratitude to Djokovic for his gesture. “A huge thanks to @djokernole for the contribution to the #nuestramejorvictoria campaign helping those in need in the fight against Corona Virus. Class act,” he wrote on Twitter. 

Last month, Rafa Nadal had called on Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros ($12.13 million) to help fight the pandemic while Roger Federer contributed one million Swiss Francs ($1.04 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic also pledged one million euros ($1.10 million) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia on Friday, joining a list of other athletes in the fight against coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)

