e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi was badly treated, says Jaidip Mukerjea

Bhupathi and some senior players had refused to travel to Pakistan before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) shifted the tie out of Islamabad to a neutral venue.

tennis Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
File photo of Mahesh Bhupathi.
File photo of Mahesh Bhupathi.(AP)
         

Former Davis Cup captain Jaidip Mukerjea is unhappy with the way the All India Tennis Association handled the issue of selecting the team for India’s Asia/Oceania Group 1 match versus Pakistan to be held on November 29-30. The AITA unceremoniously removed the non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi and on Thursday named an eight-member team with veteran Leander Paes making a comeback since his history-creating doubles win during their tie against China in April 2018.

Bhupathi and some senior players had refused to travel to Pakistan before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) shifted the tie out of Islamabad to a neutral venue. “I think Bhupathi was badly treated. They should have asked him to leave earlier itself, could’ve been communicated properly. It leaves a bad taste for Indian tennis,” Mukerjea said on the sidelines of the announcement of the fourth edition of Premjit Lall Invitational Tennis Tournament.

“AITA has done what it thought was best. Safety and security for our players is a big issue. But what baffled me the way AITA handled stars like Paes and Bhupathi. “They could have handled this in a better way. I’ve observed that when Paes gets selected, Bhupathi is left out and vice versa. This has been happening for last 10-15 years. This is not good for Indian tennis,” the 77-year-old said.

The highlight of the Rs 5.7 lakh prize money tournament from November 5-8 is former India number one Somdev Devvarman, who will be seen in action for the first time after his retirement in 2017. This year it will be played in round-robin format with four designated teams in fray, comprising two players and a captain.

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza will be here on the opening day as tournament ‘mentor’.

tags
top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News