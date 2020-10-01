e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / French Open 2020: Divij Sharan bows out after opening-round loss at Roland Garros

French Open 2020: Divij Sharan bows out after opening-round loss at Roland Garros

The unseeded Sharan and Kwon Soon-woo lost 2-6 6-4 4-6 to the 16th seeded Croatian-American pair of Franko Skugor and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday.

tennis Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Paris
File image of Divij Sharan in action.
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)
         

India’s Divij Sharan and his South Korean partner Kwon Soon-woo were ousted from the French Open following a hard-fought opening-round loss in the men’s doubles event here.

The unseeded Sharan and Kwon Soon-woo lost 2-6 6-4 4-6 to the 16th seeded Croatian-American pair of Franko Skugor and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday. It was Divij’s second straight opening-round loss at a Grand Slam after the US Open ouster.

Veteran Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian left in French Open now and he begins his men’s doubles campaign later on Thursday with Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov.

They face the pair of Jack Sock and Vasek Pospisil.

tags
top news
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur dies; two arrested
Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US election: Report
Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US election: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In