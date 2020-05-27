e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Frances Tiafoe wants to draw more black kids to tennis

Frances Tiafoe wants to draw more black kids to tennis

Tiafoe, 22, was born to immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, with his father working as a janitor at a tennis centre in Maryland while his mother had to work double shifts as a nurse to help the family make ends meet.

tennis Updated: May 27, 2020 13:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Mumbai
United States' Frances Tiafoe.
United States' Frances Tiafoe.(AP)
         

American Frances Tiafoe has already changed the lives of his immigrant parents thanks to his tennis career and the 2019 Australian Open quarter-finalist hopes he can also inspire more black kids to take up the sport.

Tiafoe, 22, was born to immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, with his father working as a janitor at a tennis centre in Maryland while his mother had to work double shifts as a nurse to help the family make ends meet.

He rose to a career-high ranking of 29 after reaching the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in Melbourne last year and has already made almost $3.5 million in prize money.

Tiafoe told the men’s ATP Tour he wanted to be an inspiration.

“I want to be known as a guy who was caring for the fans, a guy who wants to really build an unbelievable legacy,” said Tiafoe.

“My goal is to help more black people play tennis ultimately, and just to be a good role model.”

After reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, Tiafoe said he had promised his parents 10 years earlier that he would change their lives.

Tiafoe says that while he had to give up a lot to focus on tennis when he was young he loved the game so much it did not seem like a hardship.

“It’s got to be a priority. You’ve got to be able to sacrifice certain things. You can argue I sacrificed doing normal things, just being a kid,” he said.

“But I was having the time of my life, so I was really just enjoying it and that’s all I wanted to do. “I was different than a lot of other kids.”

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In