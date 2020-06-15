e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Hima Das nominated for Khel Ratna award

Hima Das nominated for Khel Ratna award

India’s first track athlete to win a global title at U20 World Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018, Hima will compete with ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, TT player Manika Batra, women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal and cricketer Rohit Sharma for country’s highest sporting honour.

tennis Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Hima Das of India celebrates
Hima Das of India celebrates (Getty Images for IAAF)
         

Country’s top sprinter Hima Das, who had a stellar 2018, has been nominated for the prestigious ‘Khel Ratna’ by the state government of Assam.

Assam sports secretary Dulal Chandra Das sent the letter of recommendation to the sports ministry on June 5.

The 20-year-old from Dhing village in Assam is one of the youngest nominees for Khel Ratna this year.

India’s first track athlete to win a global title at U20 World Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018, Hima will compete with ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, TT player Manika Batra, women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal and cricketer Rohit Sharma for country’s highest sporting honour.

The 2018 had turned to be a memorable season for the 20-year-old, who followed her U-20 world title with 400m silver, 4X400 mixed relay gold (upgraded) and women’s 4X400m gold at the Jakarta Asian Games.

She won a number of gold medals at smaller events in 2019 season and was also invited to compete at the Doha World Championship but a back injury ruled her out of the prestigious championship.

Hima is already a recipient of Arjuna Award, which she received in 2018.

tags
top news
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
‘Poor pay for gifts crony capitalists get’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on fuel price hike
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row: Report
Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday
Mumbai airport to handle 100 domestic flights from Tuesday
Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site
Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In