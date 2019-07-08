Today in New Delhi, India
Karolina Pliskova out of Wimbledon last 16, Ashleigh Barty keeps top spot

The world number 68 Muchova triumphed 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 in a three-hour, 17-minute tie which came agonisingly close to supplying the tournament’s first ever 12-12 final set tie-break.

tennis Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
London
Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates during her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.(REUTERS)

Third seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Wimbledon on Monday, losing to her Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova in a result which means Ashleigh Barty will remain world number one.

Muchova, 22 and making her Wimbledon debut, will face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Australian Barty will stay as world number one despite being knocked out of Wimbledon earlier Monday by Alison Riske.

Goffin victorious

David Goffin matched his best-ever performance at the tennis majors on Monday by reaching his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The Belgian 21st seed beat Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (11/9), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in their fourth round clash on Court Three.

He will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Frenchman Ugo Humbert in Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

In getting to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the third time, Goffin became the fifth Belgian man in history to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon -- and, along with Xavier Malisse in 2002, the only one to do so since 1924.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 21:27 IST

