e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Konta may find new coach tough to work with, says Robson

Konta may find new coach tough to work with, says Robson

Konta has made a strong start under Hogstedt’s guidance and reached the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open as she prepares for next week’s U.S. Open.

tennis Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 - Britain’s Johanna Konta reacts during the match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2020 - Britain’s Johanna Konta reacts during the match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca(REUTERS)
         

Briton Johanna Konta’s decision to appoint Thomas Hogstedt as her coach to replace Dimitri Zavialoff is a “weird choice” as the Swede can be difficult to work with, her former Fed Cup team mate Laura Robson has said. Hogstedt, who previously worked with Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka, is Konta’s fifth coach in four years.

Konta has made a strong start under Hogstedt’s guidance and reached the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open as she prepares for next week’s U.S. Open.

“Thomas Hogstedt seems like a very weird choice for me to pair with Johanna Konta because they are so individual and so dead set on whatever they think is best,” Robson said while doing commentary on Amazon Prime.

“He’s known to be quite difficult to work with to the point where I remember Sharapova would not go for dinner with him. I think they (Konta and Hogstedt) might have a couple of long weeks inside the bubble.”

Konta, who will be chasing her maiden Grand Slam triumph at Flushing Meadows, brushed off Robson’s comments.

“Laura doesn’t know me very well and I don’t know her very well. I think she’s just basing that on what she knows about me, which is fair enough,” The Times quoted Konta as saying.

“I take it day by day and am enjoying getting to know him, I have a lot of respect for him, he has had a lot of success with a lot of players.”

tags
top news
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
10-month-old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
10-month-old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In