Kremlin Cup: Injured Simona Halep pulls out of tournament

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has pulled out of the ongoing Kremlin Cup due to a back injury.

Announcing the withdrawal, the 27-year-old said that it is a disappointing decision to make, but she does not want to take any risk with her health.

“I tried everything I could to be ready here as I really wanted to play but unfortunately the back is still causing me pain and I don’t want to take any risks. While it’s disappointing to withdraw, I know it’s important to put my health first. I’ve had a few wonderful days in Moscow and wish the tournament every success,” the World Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Halep, as saying.

According to the recently-released 2018 WTA singles ranking, Halep has retained her number one position for the second consecutive year.

In 2018, she had also clinched her maiden Grand Slam title, French Open, after battling past Sloane Stephens of the United States in the final of women’s singles event.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 23:23 IST