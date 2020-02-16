e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Leander Paes felicitated on last day of Bengaluru Open

Leander Paes felicitated on last day of Bengaluru Open

Paes, who is playing his final year of professional tennis, and his Australian partner Ebden had lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men’s doubles final on Saturday.

tennis Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
India's Leander Paes pose for photographs.
India's Leander Paes pose for photographs.(PTI)
         

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, who played his last ATP event on home soil at the Bengaluru Open, was felicitated by former Olympians and sports persons at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Paes, who is playing his final year of professional tennis, and his Australian partner Ebden had lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men’s doubles final on Saturday.

On Sunday, just before the singles finals, the 46-year-old Indian was given a rousing farewell with stars from various sports including former hockey players Jude Felix, V R Raghunath, Arjun Halappa, former track and field athlete Ashwini Nachappa and Davis Cupper Prahlad Srinath joining thousands of people who had gathered here.

All the athletes regaled the audience with their experiences with Paes, who was overcome with emotion. “All of you taught me how the passion for sport, dedication and hard work helps us to achieve success,” said Paes while requesting the audience to give a standing ovation to the former athletes.

Also present on the ocassion were former swimmers Reshma and Nisha Millet, former heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa and former long jumper Reeth Abraham.

tags
top news
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘India was never defined by who won and who lost’: PM Modi
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
From AAP’s education minister to Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia dons multiple hats
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
CISF gives CPR, saves 53-yr-old man who collapsed at Kolkata airport
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
Delhi: Building being demolished topples on construction site, traps 2
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News