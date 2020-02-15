e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / Leander Paes finishes second best in his last outing at home

Leander Paes finishes second best in his last outing at home

Paes, who is playing his final year of professional tennis, and his Australian partner Ebden were no match for their rivals, losing 0-6 3-6 in the summit clash that lasted just 56 minutes.

tennis Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Leander Paes pose for photographs after the doubles final match at ATP Challenger tour Bengaluru Open 2020.
Leander Paes pose for photographs after the doubles final match at ATP Challenger tour Bengaluru Open 2020.(PTI)
         

Veteran Leander Paes’ final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men’s doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday.

Paes, who is playing his final year of professional tennis, and his Australian partner Ebden were no match for their rivals, losing 0-6 3-6 in the summit clash that lasted just 56 minutes.

Paes, 46, and Ebden had qualified for the final after beating third seeds Andre Goransson of Sweden and Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat 7-5 0-6 10-7 in the semifinals.

Raja and Ramanathan, on the other hand, entered the last-four round after Saketh Myneni and Matt Reid of Australia conceded the other semifinal contest.

India’s campaign in singles came to an end on Thursday after the likes of Prajnesh Gunneswarah, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha and Sidhart Rawat -- all crashed out.

After the defeat, an emotional Paes said he will miss the massive support from the home crowd.

“The fact that I’ve played my last match in India - it sunk in after the match when I was signing autographs. A young girl - must have been five or six years old - gave me a ‘One Last Roar’ t-shirt which was twice her size,” he said.

“She gave it to me and said, ‘Leander, can you sign this?’. She must have been about 40 years younger to me, and she wanted my autograph. It meant a lot to me, because she recognised the effort I have put into my career.

“And when I signed the t-shirt and gave it to her, she turned around and said ‘Bye’. She said bye. That’s a great way to go,” Paes added.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News