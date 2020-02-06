e-paper
Leander Paes part of Indian Davis Cup team for Croatia tie

Leander Paes, who announced in January that he will be calling time on his 30-year professional career at the end of the 2020 season, is accompanied by fellow doubles veteran Rohan Bopanna in the team.

Feb 06, 2020
India's Leander Paes in action during the match against Germany's Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia's Robert Farah.
India's Leander Paes in action during the match against Germany's Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia's Robert Farah. (REUTERS)
         

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes has been included in the Indian Davis Cup team that will travel to Zagreb to face Croatia in their World Group Qualifiers, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday. The tie is scheduled to be held on March 6 and 7.

Paes, who announced in January that he will be calling time on his 30-year professional career at the end of the 2020 season, is accompanied by fellow doubles veteran Rohan Bopanna in the team. Divij Sharan has been picked as the third doubles player.

India’s top ranked singles players Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is placed 122 on the ATP rankings, Sumit Nagal (125) and Ramjumar Ramamnathan (182) have all been included. Rohit Rajpal is the non-playing captain while Zeeshan Ali remains coach of the team.

The AITA said that the playing five will be announced on a date closer to the event.

