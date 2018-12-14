London to compete with four other cities to retain ATP Finals

London’s bid to continue hosting the season-ending ATP Finals beyond 2020 will face competition from four other cities, the governing body of men’s tennis said on Friday.

The ATP said that Manchester, Singapore, Tokyo and Turin were also being assessed along with London in the final phase of the bidding process for the 2021 to 2025 tournaments.

The O2 Arena has hosted tournament to packed crowds since 2009 but, despite the popularity of the venue with fans and players alike, the ATP announced in August that it was inviting bids from other potential hosts.

“The level of interest we have received worldwide throughout the bid application process reflects the rich heritage of this unique tournament,” ATP chief Chris Kermode said in a statement.

“It has been a highly competitive process and the candidate cities on the shortlist deserve huge credit for the passion and creative vision they have shown.”

More than 40 cities worldwide expressed an interest in hosting the tournament, the ATP said, and the successful candidate will be announced in March next year.

The tournament has had a variety of names and host cities since it started in Tokyo in 1970, including a 13-year stint in New York, a six-year stay in Frankfurt and spells in Hanover, Lisbon, Sydney, Houston and Shanghai.

The event features the world’s top eight singles players and doubles teams and offered $8.5 million in prize money this year, when Alexander Zverev stunned Novak Djokovic to win the title.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:41 IST