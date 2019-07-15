Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty on top in latest tennis rankings post Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic’s successful defence of his Wimbledon crown ensured that the Serb remained at world number one in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

The 32-year-old collected his fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major Sunday with a thrilling five-set win over Roger Federer, a match that last three minutes short of five hours.

He is now 4,500 points clear of second-ranked Rafael Nadal who is just 485 points ahead of 37-year-old Federer.

The biggest climber is Roberto Bautista Agut whose ride to the semi-finals, where he lost in four sets to Djokovic, sees him rise nine places to 13, equalling his best ranking.

David Goffin, who lost to Djokovic in the quarters, returns to the Top 20, rising five places to 18th.

Barty retains top spot

Ashleigh Barty hung on to top place in the WTA rankings on Monday despite crashing out of Wimbledon in the last 16.

The French Open champion, who was hoping to become the first Australian to win at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980, lost in three sets to the American Alison Riske.

Ashleigh Barty in action during her fourth round match against Alison Riske. ( REUTERS )

The top three of Barty, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova remains unchanged although none of them reached the quarter-finals.

Simona Halep, who demolished Serena Williams in under an hour in Saturday’s final, moves up three places to number four.

Williams also moves up one place to nine.

Former world number one Angelique Kerber, who lost to Lauren Davis in the second round at Wimbledon, drops out of the top 10 to 13.

