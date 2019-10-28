e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Novak Djokovic ‘sincerely hopes’ Andy Murray can return to top in 2020

Andy Murray claimed his first ATP title since March 2017 earlier this month with victory over Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp.

tennis Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Andy Murray of Britain gets ready to serve to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.
Andy Murray of Britain gets ready to serve to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.(AP)
         

Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he “sincerely hopes” Andy Murray can continue his comeback from hip surgery and return to the upper echelons of tennis next year.

Briton Murray contemplated retirement earlier this season before undergoing a career-saving hip resurfacing operation.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion claimed his first ATP title since March 2017 earlier this month with victory over Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp.

“I sincerely hope so. I hope that he can be in contention for the top spots because tennis would profit from that and benefit,” said world number one Djokovic ahead of his bid for a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title this week.

“We know how big of a legacy he left behind and he is still creating for himself.

“Knowing what he has been through in the last three years, it was really nice to see him win a title after a long time. And only he knows the adversities that he had to face -- physically, but also mentally.”

The 32-year-old Murray, who became world number one for the first time during the 2016 Paris Masters, will play for Britain at the inaugural Davis Cup finals in Madrid in November.

Djokovic took a hiatus from the sport in 2017 himself to recover from a long-standing elbow injury before bouncing back to win two Grand Slam titles in each of the last two years.

“I know the discipline and the ethics that he (Murray) has and how hardworking he is, so he definitely deserves it,” said the Serbian. “And I would definitely wish him all the best.”

Murray is not playing in the French capital, while Djokovic will open his campaign with a second-round match against either his compatriot Dusan Lajovic or French lucky loser Corentin Moutet.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 22:09 IST

tags
top news
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allied’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News