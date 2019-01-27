Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Australian Open 2019 Final: Live updates
Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Final: Live score and updates from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.
13:55 hrs IST
Advantage Nadal?
13:54 hrs IST
Djokovic speaks
13:28 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: Novak Djokovic will take on Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final, two players who have 31 Grand Slam Titles between them, two players who will have a chance to write another chapter in this epic rivalry. Djokovic, 31, has a chance to win the 7th Australian Open, while Nadal will become the first player in the Open Era to clinch all four Grand Slams twice.
In all Grand Slam meetings, Nadal has a clear advantage with a 9-5 win-loss record. But Djokovic has been in rip-roaring form in the recent past and he will push Nadal hard
“These are the kind of matches that you live for: finals of Slams, playing the greatest rivals at their best,” said Djokovic after his win against Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in Friday’s semi-final. “What more can you ask for? This is where you want to be.”
Right, we are all set to witness a glorious rivalry write another chapter. Novak takes on Rafael and the stage is already boiling hot. So much is at stake for two champions who just refuse to go away. They will battle it out, not an inch given, not an inch conceded.
We are ready!