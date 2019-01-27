Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Australian Open 2019 Final: Live updates

Live updates: Novak Djokovic will take on Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final, two players who have 31 Grand Slam Titles between them, two players who will have a chance to write another chapter in this epic rivalry. Djokovic, 31, has a chance to win the 7th Australian Open, while Nadal will become the first player in the Open Era to clinch all four Grand Slams twice.

13:55 hrs IST Advantage Nadal? In all Grand Slam meetings, Nadal has a clear advantage with a 9-5 win-loss record. But Djokovic has been in rip-roaring form in the recent past and he will push Nadal hard





13:54 hrs IST Djokovic speaks “These are the kind of matches that you live for: finals of Slams, playing the greatest rivals at their best,” said Djokovic after his win against Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 in Friday’s semi-final. “What more can you ask for? This is where you want to be.”



