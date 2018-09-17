Roger Federer to eat fish eyeballs and drop down into a gorge in upcoming reality show

Tennis ace Roger Federer will soon be seen in a reality show where he be giving company to global adventurer and best selling author Bear Grylls in the Swiss Alps. Federer, the record holder for the most tennis grand slam wins among men, will feature in the first episode of the series titled Running Wild with Bear Grylls - a reality show where Grylls takes celebrities on a journey and tests their wilderness-survival skills.

Other big names who will feature in the show include Lena Heady from Game of Thrones, Don Cheadle, American actor Joseph Gordon and actress Uzo Aduba from Orange is the New Black. Running Wild With Bear Grylls premiers on September 20 at 21:00 hrs on Discovery Channel and Discovery World HD.

The first episode will have Roger Federer venture into the Alps with Bear Grylls. Federer will be seen discussing memories of raising two sets of twins, to playing a special game of ping pong, to dropping down into a gorge and eating fish eyeballs. The promoters of the show claim that fans will get to know Federer in a completely new way.

Bear Grylls sets the ball rolling at the beginning of the show, “From up here, these mountains are spectacular! But once you get on the ground, these towering cliffs and dense forests are a force to be reckoned with! Roger Federer better be ready for a match like never before!”

Federer, says, “I got an address, somewhere in the Swiss mountains - that’s all I know. This is like before a match, now, so I start to feel the pulse going boom-boom. I might look like a tough guy on the tennis courts, but I’m actually very scared of a lot of things in life. There’s gonna be scary moments for me, so (Bear) just hold my hand!”

“There’s gonna be some scary moments, I know that, so I do hope that the skill set from tennis comes into play in a big, big way today! I need to do other things than just play tennis all the time,” adds Federer.

On their journey to the Swiss Alps, Bear Grylls spots a half-eaten fish under the ice and explains the importance of eating eye-balls given they are rich in protein. “I always see these TV shows, of these people eating those crazy things; I’m like, I will never, ever, ever do it,” exclaims Roger. He does oblige Bear by eating or better swallowing the fish eyeballs.

“I have done a lot of things in life, but nothing like that. That was something else. This is something I’m never going to forget,” says an overwhelmed Federer while crossing a cliff.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 16:57 IST