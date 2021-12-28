Roger Federer withdraws from 2021 Australian Open

tennis

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer has pulled out of the 2021 edition of the Australian Open, according to a statement on the website of the tournament. Federer, a six-time Australian Open champion, will miss the year’s first grand slam for the first time in 22 years.

“In the end Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam and he’s very disappointed he won’t be coming to Melbourne in 2021.

“The Australian Open has always held a special place in his heart – remember it was Roger who first called the AO the ‘happy slam’.

“We wish him all the best as he prepares for his comeback later in the year and look forward to seeing him in Melbourne in 2022,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley was quoted on the website.

