Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov advance to Montreal Masters semifinal

The Indo-Canadian got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France’s Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

tennis Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:47 IST
PTI
PTI
Montreal
Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Rohan Bopanna of India in action.
Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Rohan Bopanna of India in action.(Getty Images)
         

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov progressed to the semi-final of the men’s doubles event at the ATP Montreal Masters here after receiving walkover from their opponents. The Indo-Canadian got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France’s Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semifinal.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 13:47 IST

