e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Simon, Daniell and Andujar join ATP Council after Djokovic withdrawal

Simon, Daniell and Andujar join ATP Council after Djokovic withdrawal

Gilles Simon, Marcus Daniell and Pablo Andujar were voted as the new members on the 2021-22 ATP Players Council.

tennis Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Gilles Simon of France
Gilles Simon of France (Getty Images)
         

Gilles Simon, Marcus Daniell and Pablo Andujar were voted as the new members on the 2021-22 ATP Players Council, the governing body for men’s tennis said on Tuesday, days after world number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the elections.

Djokovic set up the breakaway Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) on the eve of the U.S. Open in September after he resigned as the head of the player council. Last month, the Serb confirmed he had been nominated for the council election by his fellow professionals.

However, the Serb was forced to withdraw from the election after a new ATP rule deemed his role with the PTPA a conflict of interest. Canadian Vasek Pospisil had also resigned from the council earlier this year to support Djokovic’s efforts in the formation of PTPA.

France’s Simon returns to the council having served previous terms, while newcomers Andujar of Spain and New Zealand’s Daniell will serve their first term. The ATP also confirmed Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, John Millman, Kevin Anderson, Andy Murray and Bruno Soares have been retained for the term through June 2022.

The decision to form the PTPA blindsided many players with Federer and Nadal voicing their opposition. But Djokovic has maintained that the PTPA wants to co-exist with the sport’s governing bodies, saying it was not a rival organisation and that it was set up to better protect the interests of the players.

tags
top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In