Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber splits with coach

Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber has split from coach Wim Fissette, the player’s entourage announced Tuesday.

“Despite the success of the cooperation since the start of the season, this step is needed because of differences of opinion as the future direction,” a statement read.

Former coach of Kim Clijsters (2009-11), current world number one Simona Halep (2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2015-16), Fissette joined forces with Kerber in November 2017.

With the Belgian by her side, the 30-year-old Kerber, who reached No.1 in the rankings in 2016 but now sits third, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open before going on to win Wimbledon.

