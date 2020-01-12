Are you making travel plans for this year? Let your phone do that for you

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 12:13 IST

Travel will become more and more sustainable and technologically advanced in the coming decade, and modern-day travellers will look for enhanced services while experiencing the world, says a survey. The online survey was independently conducted among 22,000 adults, who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months.

Further, the survey report revealed that 77% of Indian travellers want tech to offer them ‘wildcard’ and surprise options that would introduce them to something entirely new in 2020. About 62% of Indian travellers want to play a part in reducing over tourism compared to the global average of 54%, it said.

Two in three Indians agreed that they would swap their original destination for a lesser-known but similar alternative if they knew it would leave less of an environmental impact (66%) against the global average of 51%, it said.

The survey also revealed that over three in four Indian travellers are keen to have access to an app or website that recommends destinations, where an increase in tourism would have a positive impact on the local community (78%) from the global average of 60%.

In 2020, 66% of Indian travellers plan to take slower modes of transport to reduce their environmental impact, compared to the global average of 48%. Over three in four agree they would prefer to take a longer route to experience more of the journey itself (76%), from the global average of 61%.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

