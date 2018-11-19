Cherry Blossom is no longer a Japan-exclusive travel attraction and we’re stoked about it

Think Cherry Blossoms, think the blooming Sakura that several travel enthusiasts go to Japan to see every Spring. Not just Japan, but these beautiful baby pink and sometimes white flowers add to the beauty of Korea, Spain, Paris, British Columbia, Washington and so on. But what we’re most excited about is its Indian version that’s fast gaining popularity across the country. The Cherry Blossom Festival just concluded in Shillong, Meghalaya and Manipur’s Kayinu village will enjoy this autumn beauty starting November 21 this year.

Kayinu village lies on the border of Manipur and Nagaland and the favourable climatic conditions make way for a variety of flora, rarely found in the country. It was in 2017 however that a cherry blossom festival was included as a part of the annual flower festival in Kayinu village. This year the festival gets larger with its inclusion in the Manipur Sangai festival which celebrates Manipur’s state animal, the Sangai deer. Unlike Japan, however, the blossoms are an attraction in at the onset of winters.

What to expect at this festival?

The Indian International Cherry Blossom Festival held at Shillong recently concluded and sees ample crowd every year. The Manipur Sangai Festival is lesser-known and hence a perfect time for travellers seeking solace in the lap of nature. One can choose to fly down via Imphal, or take the train till Guwahati or Daotuhaja and then get on the road to reach the destination.

Some Instagrammers shared their experiences while witnessing cherry blossoms across the world that we’ve selected for you. Take a look and set out on an impromptu holiday:

The author tweets at @MasakaliBytes and can be reached at saumya.sharma@htdigital.in

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 18:17 IST