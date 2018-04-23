Chocolate overload: Here’s how you can make the most of your Swiss experience

“Nine out of ten people like chocolate, the tenth is lying” - there is more than a grain of truth to this saying. This sweet temptation is almost guaranteed to make your mouth water and can be enjoyed in many different variations.

Tour round the world of chocolate

The Chocolate Experience tour in Bilten is a delicious treat for the entire family. The tour starts in the rainforest and finishes on the pleasure trail. In the rainforest, young and old discover where cocoa beans come from and how the chocolate mass is created. The tour then comes to the sweetest end with a chance to try a variety of the Laderach specialities.

Become master chocolatier for a day

In the historic chocolate workshop of Lindt Sprüngli, the whole family can become a master chocolatier. To start, everyone is kitted out with a real master chocolatier uniform. Then, children and adults learn how to handle the sweet chocolate under expert guidance and create their own masterpieces. Throughout, the chocolatier will also share lots of interesting information about the origin, history and making of chocolate.

A true chocolate adventure

There is a new attraction at the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne: the Swiss Chocolate Adventure multimedia theme world. On this adventure, visitors will embark on an exciting journey of discovery during a leisurely ride in a roller-coaster car. Travel from the cultivation of cocoa beans all the way to the manufacture of the finished chocolate on a voyage that appeals to all the senses, including a stop to sample the delicious chocolate, of course.

Make your own chocolate

The CHEZ Camille Bloch Visitor Centre is a chance to learn more about the history of the company. Those who wish to be a chocolatier for a day should visit the workshop, where a master chocolatier shares their expertise and helps visitors create their own chocolate. A day at the Visitor Centre is rounded off perfectly by a visit to Le Bistrot and exploring the terraces, shop and park.

Insight into the heart of chocolate production

Embark on an experience tour with the family at Maestrani’s Chocolarium. It begins with a film, followed by a look at the room with the raw materials and continues along an 80m glass gallery that affords young and old a look into the heart of production. For kids, there is also Globi’s Chocolate Experience, where Globi takes them on a tour of the factory with special exhibits. Afterwards, the family can look around the shop and take a break in the cosy cafe´.

hildren and adults can mould their own bar of chocolate and explore the newest exquisite chocolate creations in the Boutique Frey. (chocolarium.ch)

Exciting times at the Chocolat Frey Visitor Centre

Anyone who has ever wondered how chocolate is made or what a cocoa bean tastes like will find the answers at Chocolat Frey’s interactive Discovery Centre. As well as visiting the Discovery Centre, children and adults can mould their own bar of chocolate and explore the newest exquisite chocolate creations in the Boutique Frey. Cafe Frey is the perfect place for taking a little break to enjoy a delicious hot chocolate.

Audio-visual tour of chocolate factory of Cailler

The audio-visual tour offers young and old an entertaining insight into the origins and manufacturing of Cailler chocolate. The story of the factory is told through a selection of photographs from the very start in 1898 up to the 1960s. It ends with the chance to explore the many sweet temptations in the shop, which sells the entire range of Cailler chocolates.

Courses as far as the eye can see in the Suchard chocolate factory

In the Choco emotionsS workshop, chocolate lovers will be spoilt for choice because of the sheer variety of the sweet course options on offer: Where does cocoa come from? What happens when young chocolate artists get to work? What dance of the senses do chocolate and wine perform?

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more