Coronavirus: Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country
Canada will extend its restrictions for all travelers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan. 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the United States will continue until Dec. 21 and may be extended at that time, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.
Canada said it is also amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from sport organizations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events.