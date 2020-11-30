e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Coronavirus: Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country

Coronavirus: Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country

Canada will extend its restrictions for all travelers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan. 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19.

travel Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Canada
Representational image
Representational image(Unsplash)
         

Canada will extend its restrictions for all travelers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan. 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the United States will continue until Dec. 21 and may be extended at that time, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

Canada said it is also amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from sport organizations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events.

top news
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Siachen lessons give India an edge
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In