Covid-19: Georgia imposes new restrictions in major cities as coronavirus cases spike, forbids people from going out

travel

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:10 IST

The Georgian government has declared a series of new restrictive measures in major cities amid recent soaring coronavirus cases.Starting Monday, it will be forbidden for people to go outdoors or drive in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi - as well as the cities of Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori, and Poti - between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day, the country’s vice prime minister Maia Tskitishvili told a news briefing.The restrictions will not affect international cargo transportation, or emergency, pharmacy, media, and delivery services, Tskitishvili noted, adding that a fine of 2,000 GEL (about 605 U.S. dollars) would be issued for violations.Meanwhile, both public and private kindergartens will be closed temporarily in the above seven cities.Georgia reported 2,859 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 54,852. As of Saturday, 39,773 of the 54,852 patients have recovered, while 441 others have died.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

