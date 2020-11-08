e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Covid-19: Georgia imposes new restrictions in major cities as coronavirus cases spike, forbids people from going out

Covid-19: Georgia imposes new restrictions in major cities as coronavirus cases spike, forbids people from going out

Georgia’s vice prime minister Maia Tskitishvili declares new coronavirus restrictions starting from Monday in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori and Poti amid soaring of Covid-19 cases

travel Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Tbilisi [Georgia]
Georgia declares new restrictions in major cities amid soaring coronavirus cases
Georgia declares new restrictions in major cities amid soaring coronavirus cases(Twitter/david7000lee)
         

The Georgian government has declared a series of new restrictive measures in major cities amid recent soaring coronavirus cases.Starting Monday, it will be forbidden for people to go outdoors or drive in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi - as well as the cities of Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Zugdidi, Gori, and Poti - between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. every day, the country’s vice prime minister Maia Tskitishvili told a news briefing.The restrictions will not affect international cargo transportation, or emergency, pharmacy, media, and delivery services, Tskitishvili noted, adding that a fine of 2,000 GEL (about 605 U.S. dollars) would be issued for violations.Meanwhile, both public and private kindergartens will be closed temporarily in the above seven cities.Georgia reported 2,859 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 54,852. As of Saturday, 39,773 of the 54,852 patients have recovered, while 441 others have died.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Sandeep Sharma ends Dhawan’s innings in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Sandeep Sharma ends Dhawan’s innings in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In