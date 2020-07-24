e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Covid-19: Spain’s hotel occupancy rate crashed in first half of 2020 due to pandemic

Covid-19: Spain’s hotel occupancy rate crashed in first half of 2020 due to pandemic

With tourism accounting for around 12% of Spain’s economy, the 33% average occupancy rate of hotels from January to June - compared with 73% during the same period last year - was especially damaging.

travel Updated: Jul 24, 2020 08:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Madrid
The northeastern region of Catalonia, a leading tourist hotspot, saw hotel occupancy dive 58% in Barcelona, while the capital Madrid lost 46% of its 2019 levels. (Representational Image)
The northeastern region of Catalonia, a leading tourist hotspot, saw hotel occupancy dive 58% in Barcelona, while the capital Madrid lost 46% of its 2019 levels. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

The rate of occupancy in Spanish hotels more than halved in the first six months of the year, a study showed on Thursday, as a three-month coronavirus lockdown, travel bans, and quarantine rules hurt the tourism-dependent country.

With tourism accounting for around 12% of Spain’s economy, the 33% average occupancy rate of hotels from January to June - compared with 73% during the same period last year - was especially damaging.

An increase in domestic tourism as the lockdown eased has brought some relief, but with hotels slashing room rates to attract holidaymakers, the road to a more permanent recovery could take longer, said consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield and hotel benchmarking specialist STR, which conducted the study.

“Local holidaymakers’ demand, especially during weekends, is the first step towards recuperation,” said Javier Serrano of STR. “The sector is moving in the right direction to begin a recovery which will inevitably be slow.”

The northeastern region of Catalonia, a leading tourist hotspot, saw hotel occupancy dive 58% in Barcelona, while the capital Madrid lost 46% of its 2019 levels.

Hotels in the Balearic Islands, a popular destination for German and British tourists, suffered the steepest drain on their visitors, losing 65.6% occupancy in the period despite having been spared the worst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has hit the world’s second-most visited country hard, with 28,424 deaths so far.

On Wednesday, Spain’s Hospitality Industry Association said some 40,000 bars and restaurants had already shut down permanently as a result of the pandemic.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
PM Modi gives Ladakh its first central university; will have a Centre on Buddhist Studies
‘Chinese consulate in Houston was hub of spying’: Mike Pompeo
‘Chinese consulate in Houston was hub of spying’: Mike Pompeo
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition today
Rajasthan high court’s crucial order on Team Pilot’s petition today
India’s daily Covid-19 cases now second only to the United States
India’s daily Covid-19 cases now second only to the United States
Bridging ties to be in focus as diplomats meet on LAC
Bridging ties to be in focus as diplomats meet on LAC
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
UP journalist killed by goons complained to cops, was shot dead 2 hours later: Kin
Not just tax officials, 4 intel, investigating agencies get access to your I-T records
Not just tax officials, 4 intel, investigating agencies get access to your I-T records
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In