Direct flight to Iceland from December, here are top 10 things to do in Reykjavik and around

Iceland has it all, from volcanoes to ice caves, healing thermal springs and the Aurora Borealis lights. And if the thought of travelling halfway around the world and spending a fortune in the process put you off, now you have no more excuses.

Come December 7, a direct budget flight service will kickstart between Delhi and Reykjavik. Taking a Wow Air flight, you can travel to Iceland for just Rs 13,499 (introductory price). There will be five flights a week, and the flight time between Delhi and Reykjavik will be 11 hours.

If you are wondering what to do in Iceland, here’s a guide to 10 must-visit places, and things to do in Iceland:

The best period to enjoy whale watching is between May and September. (Shutterstock)

What to do in Iceland

Go whale watching: You can spot the marine giants at various locations across the country, including the capital Reykjavík and Húsavík. There are whale watching tours as well. The best period to enjoy this activity is between May and September. On a different note, Icelanders are known to hunt whales and it also features as a popular dish at restaurants.

You can bath at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa which is believed to be good for your health and skin. (Shutterstock)

Where to go in Iceland

Visit the natural geysers and spas:Iceland has several active as well as extinct volcanoes. Volcanic activities have led to numerous geysers and underground springs erupting all around the country. You can bath at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa which is believed to be good for your health and skin.

Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik. (Shutterstock)

What to do in Iceland

Enjoy the nightlife: The capital city is a cultural hub and is filled with theatres, museums and public gardens; it also hosts festivals and cultural event. At pubs, you must sample craft beers. Don’t miss The Laundromat Café, which is literally a café dotted with washing machines.

Where to go in Iceland

Go down ice caves: The Langjokull glacier has a tunnel that burrows deep into the ice letting you enter an ice cave. Also check out the Skaftafell Ice Cave at Vatnajökull National Park.

What to do in Iceland

Spot the Aurora Borealis: The Northern Lights are visible from Iceland and is one of the most popular attractions. To view the lights, you need to visit remote locations, which are all the better for unwinding. September to April is the best time to view them.

What to see in Iceland

View the tallest church: Hallgrímskirkja is the tallest church of Iceland and is situated in the middle of Reykjavík. The architecture is inspired by the Black Falls, a natural wonder in Iceland. From the top of the church, you can view a beautiful panorama of the city.

What to do in Iceland

Climb atop volcanoes: The Maelifell Volcano at Myrdalsjökull Glacier Park is covered with snow during winter and lush greenery during summer. You can even drop into a live volcano. At the Thrihnukagigur volcano, you can descend through the top of the crater to the bottom of the magma chamber.

The hiking hub of Iceland is Landmannalaugar, which is located near the volcano Hekla. (Shutterstock)

What to do in Iceland

Go hiking: The hiking hub of Iceland is Landmannalaugar, which is located near the volcano Hekla. On hikes, you can spot multicouloured mountains and vast lava fields. The trek takes 4 days and along the way you catch glimpses of glaciers, visit hot springs, waterfalls and pass the North Atlantic Ocean.

What to do in Iceland

Go horse riding: Riding a horse in Iceland is a totally unique experience. Icelandic horses are small but tough; they have extra gaits that take some time to get used to. During the ride, you can spot rugged terrain, towering mountains and cascading waterfalls.

Visit Jokulsarlon beach where you can spot table-sized icebergs on a black sand beach. (Shutterstock)

What to see in Iceland

Check out icebergs on the beach: Sand castles are passé. In Iceland, you must visit Jokulsarlon beach where you can spot table-sized icebergs tossing around in the surf on a black sand beach.

