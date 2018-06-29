Direct flight to Iceland from Delhi to start from December 7, fare starts at Rs 13,499

Come December 7 and you will be able to fly directly to Iceland: A direct flight service between Delhi and Reykjavik is being launched by Iceland’s budget transatlantic airline Wow Air. The ticket for the direct flight to Iceland from Delhi will cost Rs 13,499 (introductory price). There will be five flights a week, and the flight time between Delhi and Reykjavik would be 11 hours. Wow Air had, last month, announced the launch of its services from Delhi to multiple destinations in North America and Europe via Reykjavik.

The Ambassador of Iceland to India, Thorir Ibsen, also said that tourism is major area of focus for the country and the number of Indians travelling to his country are rising. “India and Iceland have good diplomatic ties for the last several years. India is not a conventional traditional market for us. But there are several areas like bio-tech, IT, and renewable energy, where we want to go for in India in the future,” he said. “A lot of people from Iceland are travelling to India and the number of visas issued from our embassy has also gone up. But we would like more people to travel,” the envoy said.

The airline also said that it was offering an introductory basic fare of Rs 13,499 to the Keflavik airport in Iceland’s capital (Reykjavik) and from there to other destinations in North America and Europe. The one-way fare under the ‘Wow Basic’ includes all taxes, but excludes meal and check-in baggage, which will be charged for separately.

Wow Air, which would be flying an Airbus A330 Neo to India, currently serves 39 destinations across Europe and North America including London, Paris, New York, Toronto, Baltimore, San Francisco and Chicago.

