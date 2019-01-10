How to holiday like fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Abu-Sandeep, Shivan-Narresh

During the new year’s, some of the biggest names in Indian fashion ventured out to exotic locations for holiday. Who can blame them? Lucky for us fashion designers Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and Shivan and Narresh took us along via Instagram. If anyone knows how to kick back and relax in style, it’s the designers who have laboured over collections all year round. Below, find snaps from Masaba Gupta’s beach holiday in Maldives, Shivan and Narresh’s trip to Kerala, Manish Malhotra’s adventure in Mussorie and much more. Perhaps you can use these as inspiration for your next holiday.

Manish Malhotra chose Mussorie for an ideal hill station experience. Popular for its colonial heritage and religious sites, Mussoorie is a popular and charming town in Uttarakhand. It is famous as a weekend gateway.The spiritually-mined designer also visited Rishikesh.

Masaba Gupta made the most of the solitary beaches on her Maldives vacation. With its crystal-clear lagoons, clear blue skies, blinding white sand beaches and private island resorts, Maldives offers the ultimate vacation spot for celebs.

While the beaches and backwaters lap up all the glory, the hill stations in Kerala provide some stunning experiences. Fashion designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja (Shivan and Narresh), made the most of the idyllic topography of God’s Own Country on their visit to Munnar, Allepeye and Kochi.

There’s no shortage of amazing ways to ring in 2019 in London. Sure, it isn’t the most original holiday destination, but we’re certain designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had one of the greatest New Year’s vacation in one of the most exciting and diverse food capitals in the world. As evidenced by their Instagam photos.

