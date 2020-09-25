Hyderabad finally resumes bus services on 25 routes, face masks and self-sanitising mandatory

travel

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:48 IST

After a six-month hiatus due to COVID-19, bus services resumed on 25 out of 50 major routes in Hyderabad.

According to P Venkat Reddy, manager of the Barkatpura Bus Depot, buses will function at 25 per cent capacity and masks will be mandatory for all passengers.

“We have informed the Road Transportation Corporation (RTC) staff that we are starting the city bus service from today with 25 per cent capacity. Masks and self-sanitising have been made mandatory for everyone. We request the people to follow social distancing norms so that everyone stays safe,” Reddy told ANI.

He added that the cost of a bus ticket was the same as it was before the lockdown.

“Hand sanitisers have been put inside the bus for passengers and the whole bus has also been sanitised. The conductor and I will ensure that protocol is followed,” Mohammed Saleem, a bus driver said.

“It is good that the city bus service has resumed in Hyderabad. We have faced a lot of problems in the last six months and I am excited to be able to move around the city now. Authorities have informed us about precautions that have to be taken,” said Madhu, a passenger on the bus.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

