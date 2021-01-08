International travellers will have to show negative Covid-19 test before boarding flight to Australia

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:44 IST

Australia will require all international travellers to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding flights to the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it tightened travel rules to stop the spread of the UK Covid-19 variant.

Australia would also reduce by half the cap on international arrivals to some states until February 15, Morrison said.

