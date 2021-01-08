International travellers will have to show negative Covid-19 test before boarding flight to Australia
Australia is applying stricter travel rules in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. For the same reason, all international travellers will have to show a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight.
Australia will require all international travellers to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding flights to the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as it tightened travel rules to stop the spread of the UK Covid-19 variant.
Australia would also reduce by half the cap on international arrivals to some states until February 15, Morrison said.
