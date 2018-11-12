Mickey @ 90: Enjoy the Mickey: The True Original Exhibition in NYC

This is good news for all Mickey Mouse fans in the world. It’s been 90 years since Mickey Mouse was introduced to the world by Walt Disney, the dreamer and imaginator. For most of us who have grown up with Mickey Mouse and his friends from Disney, this is a perfect zone to relive our childhoods and for the ones who have children in tow, can bond with their kids in this happy place.

The exhibition Mickey: The True Original Exhibition celebrates 90 years of Mickey Mouse’s influence on art and pop culture. It started on November 8, 2018 and will be live till February 10, 2019.

This is an immersive experience inspired by Mickey’s status as a ‘true original’. The character has had a consistent impact on the arts and creativity in all its forms. Visitors can explore the 16,000 square-foot exhibition featuring both historic and contemporary work from renowned artists. The tickets are available for $38 onwards. Check out some pictures from the exhibition below:

Watch this video for more info on the artists who are participating at the exhibition:

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:35 IST