Post-pandemic vacation: 5 must-visit beaches in Goa for your post Covid-19 travel plans

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:22 IST

No matter how many times you have dipped your toes in the sands of Goa beaches, it always calls you back to it. In India, to talk of a beach vacation is to talk of Goa. Goa has been the go-to travel destination for generations as it is within driving distance of Mumbai and only a two-and-a-half-hour flight away from Delhi.

Whether you are looking to sip mojitos by the sea with you partner or indulge in clubbing, Goa offers options for all kinds of activities. You will be hard-pressed to find a more gorgeous variety of beaches anywhere else in the world. The perfect coastal weather allows you to bask in the sun no matter what time of the year. Though it may seem the pandemic has dampened your travel plans, it is never too early to hope, especially when you have a gorgeous sunset view waiting for you.

According to Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Expedia in India, “Indians are dreaming of getting away to short-haul as well as far-flung destinations, however, as international travel resumes later in the year, exploring home soil and travelling domestically first will be the more feasible option. An important trend we are noticing with consumers worldwide is that post lifting of lockdown they are wanting to get away to beaches, hills, or countryside destinations. With the festive season coming up, beach destinations such as Maldives, Goa, Thailand, Indonesia as well as the hills for witnessing seasons first snowfall seem to be the popular choice.”

Goa is an ideal vacation spot, whether you are looking for bustling nightlife, water sports, parties or simply some tranquillity. To help you choose, here are our top picks for some of the must-visit beaches in Goa.

Palolem Beach

Palolem beach is one the lesser-known ones from the many in Goa. It is also considered one the finest ones around. From tourists to native fishermen, this beach has all kinds of people and suitable shacks and resorts to host them in. Palolem beach is considered one of the safest beaches to swim in. The curved shape of the beach allows you to view it from one end right till the next. It is most popular for its silent parties.

Cola/Khola Beach

If you are planning to stay in south Goa, this might be the perfect beach for you. Along with a gorgeous view of the ocean and the gentle sway of palm trees behind you, Cola beach offers you the perfect opportunity to relax and absorb the sunny vibes. It is most famously known for the ‘Maharaja Night’, in which you can camp in tents right on the sand.

Mobor Beach

Another absolutely chilled out south Goa beach is Mobor. If you are looking to forget about everything but the ice-cold glass of margarita in your hand, this is the perfect beach for you. You can lounge among the palm trees and let the surrounding shacks and restaurants take care of you.

Vagator/ Anjuna Beach

Known for its characteristic parties, this North Goa beach is a hot spot for young travellers looking to have a little fun in the sun. The beach in surrounded by rocky outcropping and tall palm trees. Offseason, Vagator beach is calm and free from crowds.

Calangute/ Baga Beach

Perhaps the most happening beaches in all of Goa, Calangute and Baga are adjoining beaches which host the largest number of beach shacks and hotels. This massive beach is littered with reclining chairs and umbrellas. Some of Goa’s most popular eateries and bars are located here.

