Home / Travel / Romania on high alert amid alarming increase in coronavirus cases, imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions from October 15

Romania on high alert amid alarming increase in coronavirus cases, imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions from October 15

Romania government extends the high alert regime in the country for a period of 30 days, starting from October 15, 2020, amid increase in the level of coronavirus cases

travel Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Bucharest [Romania]
Romania imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions from October 15
Romania imposes fresh Covid-19 restrictions from October 15(Twitter/Network_Easy)
         

The Romanian authorities are extending the high alert mode due to the spread of COVID-19, and additional restrictions are being imposed in the country, the government said in a statement.

Earlier, the country’s authorities reported 164,477 confirmed cases of the infection, with 5,601 deaths.

On May 15, the emergency situation regime ended in Romania, and the authorities announced a high alert mode to replace it. The latter was in effect until October 15.

“The government has decided to extend the high alert regime in the country for a period of 30 days, starting from October 15, 2020,” as per the resolution, published on the Romanian cabinet’s website.

The authorities are also introducing additional restrictive measures. In particular, if the level of coronavirus incidence in a locality exceeds three cases per 1,000 people, then local residents will have to wear masks not only in closed rooms, but also on the streets. It is forbidden to hold weddings, christenings, anniversaries and other feasts in closed spaces.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

