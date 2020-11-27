e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Samantha Akkineni shares stunning pictures of Maldives sky touching the sea and we are getting serious travel FOMO

Samantha Akkineni shares stunning pictures of Maldives sky touching the sea and we are getting serious travel FOMO

Samantha Akkineni’s getaway to the tropical Maldives setting will leave you craving for a similar exotic escapism from work-from-home woes this weekend and these alluring pictures from her travel diaries are proof

travel Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:01 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Samantha Akkineni shares stunning pictures of Maldives sky touching the sea
Samantha Akkineni shares stunning pictures of Maldives sky touching the sea(Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)
         

From picture-perfect private villas extending to alabaster white sand beaches or swings suspended over turquoise blue waters that overlook sunsets dipping into the horizon, everything about the Maldives pulls at our heart strings and Samantha Akkineni’s pictures from there are nothing short of a visual treat. Giving us serious travel FOMO as we tackle work from home, the South actor’s tropical getaway for husband Naga Chaitanya’s birthday makes us wish for a similar exotic escapism.

Fans can vouch for Samantha’s social media handle currently flooding with sneak peeks of her scuba diving or unwinding session at the resort which will instantly make you go weak in the knees. However, Naga Chaitanya did not make an appearance in any of her pictures or videos except on the day of his birthday.

 
 
 

Staying at Joali Maldives, the Telugu star recently shared a picture featuring her holding her floppy hat while her white flowy dress was caught in the wind. The picture gave a glimpse of the stunning Maldives sky touching the azure blue sea as if one with nature. The picture was captioned, “Bright sunny days (sic).”

 

Check out some of Samantha’s pictures from Maldives here:

 
 
 

From underwater hotels to overwater private bungalows, the Maldives hosts travellers in nothing short of a paradise and is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life. Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas.

 
 
 

Recently, the tourist hotspot was flocked by Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif and others, all of whom have now returned back to India. Sonakshi Sinha too flew back recently but cannot stop sharing sultry pictures from her vacay where she claims to have left her heart.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says IPL 2020 has been the biggest ever
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says IPL 2020 has been the biggest ever
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘Biggest IPL ever’ amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020
‘Biggest IPL ever’ amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In