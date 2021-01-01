e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Singapore to block entry to visitors from South Africa

Singapore to block entry to visitors from South Africa

Singapore said on Friday it will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country.

travel Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 18:32 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Singapore
All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history to South Africa within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into the city-state, or transit through it, the health ministry said.
All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history to South Africa within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into the city-state, or transit through it, the health ministry said.(Pixabay)
         

Singapore said on Friday it will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country.

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history to South Africa within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into the city-state, or transit through it, the health ministry said.

Returning Singapore citizens and permanent residents will be required to undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival at the start of a 14-day quarantine.

“While the strain has been suggested to be more transmissible, there is currently insufficient evidence to determine if this strain is associated with any change in disease severity, antibody response or vaccine efficacy,” the ministry said.

These aspects are being investigated, and the ministry said it will evaluate the data as it emerges and review border measures accordingly.

The new border restrictions will be in place from January 4.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
India weighs various options to evacuate sailors stranded in Chinese waters
India weighs various options to evacuate sailors stranded in Chinese waters
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
Trump, allies prepare for final attempt to overturn poll results
Trump, allies prepare for final attempt to overturn poll results
Elephant falls into 50-feet deep well in Kerala, rescue efforts underway
Elephant falls into 50-feet deep well in Kerala, rescue efforts underway
Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain
Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain
Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3: IMD
Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3: IMD
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In