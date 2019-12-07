e-paper
Ticket prices to view moonlit Taj Mahal from vantage point increased

The new viewpoint, developed by the Agra Development Authority (ADA), was thrown open to the public at Mehtab Bagh in the city on November 16.

The new viewpoint, developed by the Agra Development Authority (ADA), was thrown open to the public at Mehtab Bagh in the city on November 16.
Agra (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) Tourists will have to pay more to view the Taj Mahal from a vantage point that was inaugurated a few weeks ago, authorities said on Friday.

There is no change in ticket price for entering the Taj Mahal.

The new viewpoint, developed by the Agra Development Authority (ADA), was thrown open to the public at Mehtab Bagh in the city on November 16.

Set up at a cost of Rs 35 lakh, it is situated behind the Mughal-era monument across the Yamuna river.

According to an ADA press release, the ticket price to use the viewpoint for Indian tourists will be Rs 50 per person and foreign visitors Rs 200 per person from Friday onwards.

Earlier, the ticket was priced at Rs 20 for both domestic and foreign visitors. Entry is free for children below the age of 12 years.

For viewing the Taj Mahal in moonlight from the point, Indian visitors will have to pay Rs 200 per person and foreigners Rs 500 per person.

On the days of moonlight, the timings are from 12 noon up to 12 midnight.

For other days, it will be from 12 noon to 7 pm.

The authorities have also set up a platform to see the monument for a duration of 30 minutes.

As per Supreme Court guidelines, the Taj Mahal is open during poornima or full moon for five days. The five days comprise two days before and after the full moon.

If any of the five days fall on a Friday, the monument remains closed for public viewing on that day.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

