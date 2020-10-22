e-paper
Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section to attract tourists in festive month

Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section to attract tourists in festive month

After seven months of Covid-19 lockdown, train services resume on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section in view of the forthcoming festive season

travel Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi [India]
Train services on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section resumed again after a gap of nearly seven months.

The train services were stopped as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways, said that in view of the forthcoming festive season and resumption of New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi the hilly section definitely would be attracting more tourists.

He said the train services resumed “after a gap of approximately seven months” on the section.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

