Visit these 10 wellness spots across the world for a relaxing vacation

Long hours of work and a busy lifestyle may leave you unhealthy and prone to several diseases, such as diabetes and heart problems. One of the best ways to unwind is to go travelling, and visiting wellness spots helps you combine a good trip with a healthy break. Here are some of the best places to visit:

Kusatsu Onsen is situated at an altitude of 1,200 metres above sea level. (Shutterstock)

Kusatsu Onsen, Japan

Situated at an altitude of 1,200 metres above sea level, this hot spring resort is located to the northwest of Tokyo. The source of the hot water is Mount Kusatsu-Shirane, and it is believed to cure several illnesses and reduce pain. Kusatsu Onsen came into the global limelight when its waters were recommended for its health benefits by German doctor Erwin von Baelz, who served at the imperial court of Japan in the late 1800s and recommended Kusatsu for the health benefits. Kusatsu also offers skiing in winter and hiking during the rest of the year to be enjoyed in combination with hot spring bathing.

Blue Lagoon in Iceland should be on your travel bucket-list. (Shutterstock)

Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland boasts of geothermally warmed waters and there are hot springs, waterfalls and geysers all over the island that can be enjoyed all-year-round. The natural hot springs have been turned into popular bathing spots. The best places to visit are the Blue Lagoon and Secret Lagoon hot springs as well as the Krossneslaug hot spring pool.

The Roman Baths in England are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Shutterstock)

Bath, England

Bath is home to numerous hot springs and Roman baths, and has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. The famous Thermae Spa boasts of four baths where naturally warm water comes from thermal springs. There are 42 different minerals in the water. It also offers a spectacular view from the open-air rooftop pool. The Roman Baths are not functional but don’t miss a visit to the serene Roman temple where the natural hot water is still flowing.

There are several spas and wellness resorts that combine yoga with music, and offer traditional Balinese cuisine. (Shutterstock)

Bali, Indonesia

Bali boasts of a lush tropical setting and there are plenty of options for you to unwind. There are several volcanoes and beaches as well as numerous spas and wellness resorts that combine yoga with music, and offer traditional Balinese cuisine. Add Soori Bali Spa, Fivelements Bali and Soulshine to your list.

There are numerous thermal water spas in Switzerland. (Shutterstock)

Lake Geneva, Switzerland

Switzerland boasts of refreshing Alpine air as well as breathtaking views. But that’s not all. The country also boasts of numerous thermal water spas, some of them located next to lakes, in quaint villages or atop snowy mountains. Check out the Thermalp mountain spa at Les Bains d’Ovronnaz and Walliser Alpentherme & Spa at Leukerbad.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii boasts of a breathtaking tropical landscape and offers activities such as snorkelling, hiking and beach yoga. You can go hiking at the Waimea Canyon and Kokee State Park. You can also spot rainbow-coloured fishes at Hulopoe Bay’s marine sanctuary, watch the sun set from Kaumalapau Harbor or watch the sunrise atop Haleakala Crater. The island is also dotted with several high-end spas. Check out Halekulani which offers a Samoan-inspired traditional massage, and is situated atop healing waters.

Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany is well-known for picturesque villages, expensive truffles and vineyards. You can go for wine tasting sessions, explore the woods on horseback or go hunting for truffles in the forest. And if you stay near Chianti, you can enjoy a dip in its thermal waters as well.

Bangkok features ancient temples and is known for spas offering Thai massages. (Shutterstock)

Bangkok, Thailand

The signature Thai massage is just one of the many reasons to visit Thailand. You can take walks to visit ancient temples, unwind on pristine beaches and savour yummy Thai cuisine. There are also outdoor activities available such as kayaking, river rafting and wildlife spotting. Check out Chiva-Som in Hua Hin which is south of Bangkok and is a great beachfront health resort set across seven acres of tropical gardens.

Hepburn Springs, Australia

Hepburn Springs is a resort town and has the largest concentration of mineral springs in Australia. Check out Stone and Straw Retreat and Hepburn at Hepburn which are close to the mineral springs and the bathhouse.

Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza is not just a place to party. It also boasts of serene spots where you can enjoy yoga retreats, and there are numerous spa hotels as well. Check out Atzaro yoga retreat which is an agro-tourism spot located amidst orange tree gardens.

