Work-cation Time!

With a wide range of discounts and offers by hotels and homestays, many have taken of from their homes and are now working from the hills or sitting at the beach. Here’s how this has helped them.

travel Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:38 IST
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Working from the hills
Working from the hills(Shutterstock)
         

The novel Pandemic had made the vital tourism industry paralyzed even as the city struggles to revive its moribund economy, we see a spurge in the number of travellers who were left in disarray. Ardent and encumbered travellers are now looking for ways to step out, not for a vacation by a workacation. Many professionals are choosing a different work from home this month. They have moved from Delhi to the hills or have gone to Goa for 2-3 weeks where they are enjoying working from home stays and rented cottages.

A recent plan by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board will soon be rolling out the much thoughtful Tourist Incentive Coupon scheme, wherein tourists visiting Uttarakhand for a minimum of 3 days will be provided with a discount of up to Rs 3000 on booking their stay in hotels/homestays which fested many to leave for the hills.

“We left for Nanital and decided to work from there for atleast 3 weeks. Getting up to the view of mountains and the sound of birds, sitting in the garden as we sipped coffee and worked was surreal. A much-needed change,” says retail professional, Utkarsh Bhaduria. Similarly for businessman Vipul Nandvani it was all about rejuvenating and leading a stress-free life for a few days. “Work never stops for me, but being in a homestay in the Himalayas made it easily for me to work, meditate and rejuvenate.” says Nandvani.

Similarly, design entrepreneur Somyajyoti who left for Manali earlier this month says she needed it to let her creativity flowing. “We have been working from home since months, creativity was at an all-time low, so I decided to charge up myself and left for the hills with friends. We worked during the day and spent the evenings enjoying the view and chill in the air,” she says.

