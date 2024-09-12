 ‘10 cigarettes a day, 24 years’: X celebrates man’s decision to quit smoking | Trending - Hindustan Times
‘10 cigarettes a day, 24 years’: X celebrates man’s decision to quit smoking

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 12, 2024 08:30 PM IST

The man shared how it was a scary moment for him when he calculated how many cigarettes he had consumed over 24 years. His post found support from X users.

A man’s remarkable achievement of quitting smoking after two decades has struck a chord with X users. His post, sharing this significant step towards a healthier life, has garnered congratulations and supportive comments from the social media community.

A man’s  X post about smoking hundreds of cigarettes over 24 years has gone viral. (Pixabay)
A man’s  X post about smoking hundreds of cigarettes over 24 years has gone viral. (Pixabay)

“I have been smoking 10 cigarettes a day for the last 24 years daily. Don't want to do the maths and arrive at a total, it's scary! On the day of Janmashtami this year, I decided to quit and it's been 17 days since I touched a cigarette. So happy for myself!!!” Retail and channel sales professional Rohit Kulkarni wrote.

Also Read: Woman appears to smoke while holding a toddler, viral video sparks outrage

Take a look at his share here:

What did X users say about this post?

A retired colonel took to the comments section and wrote, “Rohit, I smoked an average of 15-18 cigarettes everyday from 1982 to 1996. On 04 Jan 1996 I crushed my Wills packet and threw it away. I haven’t touched a cigarette since then. TWENTY NINE YEARS. Be strong. Just fight one day at a time. In two months the desire to smoke would die.”

Another person added, “When you get the urge, sip lukewarm water and roll it around your gums. It helps. I used to smoke 40 a day till 1994. Then I quit overnight and never smoked again. I was recommended the lukewarm water method and it helped.”

Also Read: Man tries lighting cigarette using Porsche’s exhaust: ‘Play stupid games, win stupid prizes’

A third suggested, “Keep going!! I smoked for 32 years before I quit. Been 2+ years now. You can do it.”

With 9.4 lakh views, the post has gone viral. It has also collected close to 19,000 likes - and the numbers are only increasing.

What are your thoughts on this man’s post about quitting smoking and X users’ reactions to it?

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On