100 best cuisines in the world: India ranks at...

India has made it to the list of 100 best cuisines in the world. This list was shared on social media by Taste Atlas, an online food and travel guide that provides critical reviews and research articles about local foods from around the world. This list has received various reactions. While some were happy to see their countries in it, a few others were baffled and said 'this list is wrong. India made it to the list of 100 best cuisines in the world. (Unsplash)

In the list shared by the organisation, India ranked at number 11. The top 10 countries include Italy, Japan, Greece, Portugal, China, Indonesia, Mexico, France, Spain, and Peru.

The last 10 countries that ranked are Kazakhstan, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Northern Ireland, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Wales and Ghana. (Alsi Read: India's iconic food claims a spot in the list of best lamb dishes in the world)

Taste Atlas shared this list on Instagram. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "TasteAtlas Awards 23/24. These are the 100 best cuisines in the world."

This list was shared just a few hours ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 19,000 likes and numerous comments. A few were elated to see India in the top ranking. Some were shocked by the list.

An individual wrote, "Wow! So happy to see India on the list! We have so much good food here. You all will be surprised to discover the varieties."

A second said, "Indian food is the best. It should be on top."

"USA before Thailand, are you kidding me lol," posted another.

A fourth shared, "France at 8! It's so diverse and refined! Lebanon at 25? After US! Same for Vietnam and Thailand. England before Marocco which has one of the better foods?! You don't know nothing in food clearly."

A fifth added, "I think Persian food and Thai food are way too low. Japanese over Italian for sure."