‘£100k in London or 50 LPA in Delhi?’: Woman weighs salary against safety, clean air, work-life balance

A Delhi woman living in London has sparked a conversation online after sharing why she would choose a £100,000 salary in the UK capital over earning ₹50 lakh per annum in Delhi. While acknowledging the comforts and conveniences she misses about life in India, she said factors such as clean air, safety, work-life balance and better health make London the clear choice for her. A woman from Delhi explained why she chose life in London despite missing the comforts of home. (Instagram/layers_of_law)

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Taking to Instagram, Jasleen Kaur shared a video after someone asked her to choose between the two salary packages.

‘That’s a tough question’ "£100k in London or 50 LPA in Delhi? Somebody asked me this in my DMs last week, and I went into a spiral because, well, that's a tough question. I do miss the comfort and the convenience, and of course my family, um back in India. I had everything at my fingertips, I had Blinkit, I had house helps, I had uh my car, I did not have to use public transport and everything. But London gives me something that I don't think can be found anywhere in Delhi. That's the good air quality, that's safety, I don't have to think twice about stepping out and if I'm wearing enough layers, enough clothes, I don't have to see how people are looking at me. I have a good work-life balance, I have a good support system, I am living in a walkable city, my health has improved so much. So, I think the choice is clear."

Kaur’s remarks highlight the trade-offs many people consider while deciding whether to build their lives in India or abroad. While Delhi offers the familiarity of family, domestic help, private transport and quick delivery services, she suggested that London provides advantages that are harder to quantify purely in terms of salary.

‘You barter things for yourself’ She shared the clip with a caption that read: "When you move abroad, you barter things for yourself. A big pay check for comfort. Air quality for car. Quality of life with quality time with family. Are these barters worth it? Maybe, maybe not. But right now, this is the choice I have made."

Watch the clip here: