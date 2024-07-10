2 men steal cashew worth 48 lakh, get arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing more than 5900 kilograms of cashew kernels worth ₹48 lakhs from different places in the national capital. The police arrested the accused, who stole cashews worth ₹ 48 lakh, after checking the CCTV footage. (Unsplas/Maja Vujic)

The arrested accused have been identified as Md. Sabir (24) and Md. Faizan (32) -- both residents of Bihar.

A team from Keshav Puram police station registered a case under section 316(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused duo and recovered a total of 295 1/2 cartons each weighing 20 kg (total of 5910 kilograms) of cashew kernels from their possession. The estimated value of seized cashew kernels is around ₹48 lakh.

Who registered the complaint about cashew theft?

Police said that on July 7, the complainant, namely, Alok Bhatia, who resides at Ashok Vihar in Delhi, reported that he booked a lorry to pick up 6000 kgs or 300 cases valuing ₹48,45,645 from Luthra Ice Plant at Lawrence Road in Keshav Puram to Hardiram Marketing Private Limited.

A deal was made to transport the goods for ₹450. The goods were loaded into a truck bearing no. DL 01 LAF 7764 to be delivered to Badarpur, but they were not delivered. The complainant tried to contact the truck driver but the phone was not picked up. When the complainant became suspicious, he lodged his complaint at the Keshav Puram police station.

How did the police track the accused?

The team examined the complainant in detail and CCTV footage was examined, to establish the identity of the accused. During the investigation, all sources were activated.

Through the analysis of technical surveillance and tracking the routes using cameras, the team succeeded in apprehending two accused persons. Later, they were identified as Md. Sabir and Md. Faizan.

The truck booked for delivery was also recovered near Adarsh Nagar metro station. During interrogation, both the accused confessed about their involvement in the case and confessed that they got involved in this criminal activity to earn easy money.

In their instance, 295 1/2 cases of cashew kernels weighing 5910 kgs amounting to ₹48 lakhs were recovered from different places in Delhi. Both the accused persons have been arrested, police added.