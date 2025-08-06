20-year-old slams overworking culture in India: ‘What's the point if you can’t eat in peace?’

A 20-year-old Gen Z employee sparked a conversation on Instagram after calling out the toxic glorification of overworking under the guise of dedication. The woman shared a video of herself commuting home from work, recounting a recent interaction with her manager. She claimed he asked her to stay back for a few extra hours to wrap up a task, a request she politely declined due to prior commitments. She claimed he asked her to stay back for a few extra hours to wrap up a task, a request she politely declined due to prior commitments.(Representational)

"I told him that I will be leaving on time, not early, but at the right time after completing my working hours for the day. I did not want to stay late as I was fasting too," she explained.

According to her, the manager responded by sharing that he had travelled all night to get to work and was still staying late.

"I don't understand where this mentality or conditioning is coming from? Insaan kaam krta hai taaki do waqt ki roti kama sakey. Agar woh chain se do waqt ki roti ghar pe khaa bhi nhi skta toh iss sab ka kya point hai? (One works to earn two square meals a day. If you can't even sit at home and eat in peace then what's the point of working?)" she said, questioning the point of work when it comes at the cost of basic comfort.

She criticised the toxic culture that romanticises burnout and long hours, especially at the expense of one’s health and personal life, and firmly stated that she refuses to subscribe to such ideals.

The woman earned praise for standing up against toxicity at work. "I love how Gen Z is not up for it. They are outspoken, know their rights and are actually not afraid to apply. I wish I was like that in my early 20s," said one user.

Another added, "Overworking isn’t flex; it's exploitation. I respect you for saying it out loud."

A third user said, "The same happened with me, and they told me to resign because I was not opting for the culture of oversitting for merely visibility, and I immediately resigned."