23-year-old engineering dropout looks for chief of staff in Bengaluru: ‘top market salary’

YouTuber Ishan Sharma is on the lookout for a chief of staff to join his team in Bengaluru. Sharma, the 23-year-old who last year started a heated debate on USA’s tipping culture, has now shared a job vacancy for a chief of staff who can analyse data, predict trends, has experience in content marketing, and can write effectively. YouTuber Ishan Sharma is hiring a chief of staff for his Bengaluru team(X/@Ishansharma7390)

In a post shared on the social media platform X this afternoon, Ishan Sharma said that he would pay “top market salary” to the selected candidate, along with a percentage of the revenue he makes. He did not specify a salary range.

The selected candidate would have to work out of the YouTuber’s Bengaluru office, leading a team of editors, designers and writers to create content, Sharma said in his X post.

Hiring a chief of staff

“I'm looking to hire an onsite Chief of Staff at the Bangalore office for my team,” Ishan Sharma announced this afternoon. “This is THE most important role in my team,” he added.

The Bengaluru-based engineering college dropout shared a list of requirements for interested candidates. “It is for people who are experienced in content marketing, have an eye for design and editing and can write effectively,” he wrote.

“You'll be leading a team of editors, designers and writers and help me create all the content you see on social media, on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

“You need to know how to use YouTube studio, analyse past data, and predict trends for the type of content that can perform well,” explained Sharma, who dropped out of BITS Goa in 2022 to focus on content creation full time. Sharma currently has 1.63 million subscribers on YouTube.

Salary and other considerations

The YouTuber said that people interested in the chief of staff position should make a video explaining why they are the right fit for the role. The video should be emailed to him along with links of the work that the individual has done in content marketing and details of past work experience.

Sharma said that he would pay “top market salary” to his chief of staff, along with a percentage of the revenue he makes through YouTube.

“I'm paying top market salary + % of the revenue I make,” he wrote on X.

Ishan Sharma is best known for the time he refused to pay a tip to his server while eating out in the US, sparking a debate on cultural norms and fair wages. Besides being a YouTuber, he is also a published author.

