23-year-old man falls in love with classmate’s 83-year-old grandmother. Their story goes viral

An unlikely couple in Japan is making headlines for their 60-year age gap. 23-year-old Kofu has been in a relationship with his classmate’s 83-year-old grandmother, Aiko, for more than six months. Their romance began when Kofu visited his classmate’s house and fell in love with Aiko at first sight. The 23-year-old first met Aiko during a visit to his classmate’s home. (Instagram/@mapm147)

The couple shot to online fame after a street interview featuring them went viral. In the clip, Kofu is seen holding hands with Aiko, who has been married twice, has a son, a daughter, and five grandchildren. After her divorce, she lived with her son’s family. Kofu, on the other hand, is close to graduating and currently interning at a creative design firm, as per a report by South China Morning Post.

The 23-year-old first met Aiko during a visit to his classmate’s home. He said it was love at first sight, a sentiment Aiko shares. “Kofu has a healthy appetite and is very gentle. I have never met such a lively young man. I was drawn to him,” she said.

The couple admitted that they initially hesitated to express their love because of the wide age gap. The turning point came during a trip to Disneyland organised by Aiko’s granddaughter, who later pulled out, leaving just the two of them.

Kofu confessed his love while they were gazing at Cinderella Castle at sunset. “At that moment, I was completely enchanted,” Aiko recalled.

Secret romance to family approval

The couple now lives together, though they have not disclosed whose home they share. The report suggests that the duo had been secretly dating for some time, and once their relationship became public, both families offered their support.

While they haven’t discussed marriage, Kofu admits the best part of his day is waking up next to Aiko. “She is small and looks up at me. “Sometimes, she leans on me, and it is impossible to resist,” he said.

Aiko said that she feels lonely when Kofu goes to work, but cooking for him energises her. “He also brushes my teeth before bed,” she added.

Their unconventional romance has sparked intense debate online. Some praised their bond as “true love,” while others expressed skepticism over the vast age difference. But despite mixed opinions, both say they are happy.