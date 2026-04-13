' ₹2.9 lakh per month': Indian woman details cost of living in Tokyo for family of 3, sparks debate

An Indian woman living in Tokyo has grabbed attention online after opening up about the cost of living in the Japanese capital. The interaction was shared by Sunakshi Sharma, who conducted a casual vox pop interview with another Indian woman residing in the city. An Indian woman revealed spending ₹2.9 lakh monthly in Tokyo for a family of three. (Instagram/desigirlinjapan)

(Also read: Indian woman’s Tokyo video shows restaurant staff cleaning vomit by hand: 'This mindset keeps Japan clean’)

In the video, Sharma asks, "How much do you spend as a family of 3 in Tokyo?"

Responding candidly, the woman said, "As a family, we spend around five lakh yen monthly. 2,00,000 yen for rent and utilities, then 1,00,000 yen for our son's daycare and other expenses. Around 50,000 to 1,00,000 yen for car costs, tolls, and fuel. Indian groceries are very expensive here, so it's about 1,00,000 to 1,50,000 yen for food. So, altogether, the expense is around 5,00,000 yen."

When converted, the total monthly expense comes to roughly ₹2,90,000, offering a striking comparison for Indian viewers.

Watch the clip here: